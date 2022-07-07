Meghan Markle antics have taught royal family art of 'distraction'

Meghan Markle antics has taught royal family art of 'distraction'

Meghan Markle woke conduct has made royals shift gears, says expert.

Biographer Omid Scobie in his recent piece for Yahoo!news reveals how the modern royals are ditching 'never complain, never explain' rule to be more vocal.

Mr Scobie writes: "Never complain, never explain may slowly be becoming a thing of the past at the palace (well, according to Prince William at least), but a different order of the day has quickly risen within the institution of the monarchy: deflect and distract.

The rule was first ditched by Meghan Markle, who turned against the royal family during an interview with Oprah Winfrey. In the sit-in, the Duchess of Sussex confessed that she was bullied by the royal family over her skin colour.



Now, Prince William believes "if the monarchy has something to say, then it should say it".