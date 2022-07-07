Ezra Miller’s time for The Flash is over for fans

DC fans think Elliot Page should take over as The Flash after Ezra Miller because "he would be perfect."



Since two parents accused him of grooming their child and obtained a restraining order against him, the DC Extended Universe character Ezra Miller has been in danger. Miller was charged with intimidating a 12-year-old girl by reportedly brandishing a gun in her direction.

Miller will make an appearance in The Flash, the first standalone DC movie, in 2023 after filming was finished in 2021, but the fans want something different.

“Am I the only one who thinks Elliot Page should replace Ezra Miller as The Flash”, said a fan, to which another replied, “He’d be perfect”.

One other fan joined in the suggestion party, saying, “Just want to take this moment to say Elliot Page would make a great Barry Allen, in case there’s ever a need to, you know, cast a new Flash for whatever reason.”