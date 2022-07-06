David Harbour talks about his LOVE story with wife Lily Allen

American actor David Harbour is gushing over his wife, British singer
Lily Allen.
During a chat with British GQ Monday, the Stranger Things star appeared love-struck by Allen as he shared interesting moments of his love life.
The 47-year-old star said he knew his wife was "unbelievable" from their first date.
"I was in London alone, doing Black Widow, on this app [Raya], going on dates and stuff," Harbour, 47, shared.
"And yeah, I started texting with Allen she was in Italy at the time — we got together, went on a date at The Wolseley, and it was, you know, she's f---ing unbelievable."
Harbour also recalled "the exact moment" that he fell in love with his wife, whom he married in September 2020.
"It was our third date. I was just in this phase where I was like, 'I'm just going to be brutally honest about everything,' because why lie? And I told her something about my life, about my beliefs," he shared.
"It would take a really extraordinary person to be accepting of the things that I said," he acknowledged. "And I remember thinking: Wow, that's somebody I want to be around."
Last week, Harbour also opened up about their first meeting during an interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden
