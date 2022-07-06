Prince William branded a ‘control freak’ over Prince George, Charlotte, Louis

Prince William has been accused of becoming a ‘control freak’ about any information related to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The Daily Express royal correspondent Richard Palmer made this claim in a recent chat.

In his interview with host Pandora Forsyth, he claimed, "Prince William, shortly afterward, went down with it [Covid] and kept it completely quiet."

"He's, I would say, more of a control freak about what he wants the public to know about life and what he does."

He even added,"At the time, or when it finally did come out, I think as a result of a conversation he had [at a showbiz event], the argument was well, the Prime Minister [Boris Johnson] had got Covid, and was in hospital, the Prince of Wales had just had Covid and he [William] didn't want to alarm the public At the time, it might have been frightening for the public to think the future king, the next future king, and the Prime Minister have all got Covid."

Before concluding Mr. Palmer added, "I'm not particularly sure I buy that argument but that was the one that was put forward."