Prince Edward visits UK's largest display of RNLI historic lifeboats

Duke of Kent Prince Edward visited the UK's largest display of Royal National Lifeboat Institution’s historic lifeboats at Chatham historic dockyard, 26 years after opening the original collection in 1996.



The Buckingham Palace shared photos of the Duke’s visit on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

The Duke has been the RNLI's President for over half a century.

During the visit, he was shown three of the charity's most significant lifeboats, which between them have saved more than 300 lives at sea.

The Duke presented Tina Smith, the RNLI Historic Lifeboat Collection Volunteer and former lifeboat crew, with a 20-year Service Award for operational service at Gravesend Lifeboat Station.

“His Royal Highness met volunteers and staff at @HistoricRNLI before presenting a certificate to commemorate his visit during The Queen’s #PlatinumJubilee year,” according to the tweet.



