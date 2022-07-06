Prince Harry’s ‘vastly different lifestyle’ to Prince William blasted: report

Prince William praised for handling royal pressure ‘from a young age’ when compared to Prince Harry.

Both William and Harry grew up in the spotlight and had to face their teenage years without their mother after such a tragic accident.

This observation has been made by the deputy editor of Royal Central, Brittani Barger.

In his interview with the Daily Star, he claimed, "Both have struggled I think with the spotlight and their role, but William knew from early on what his path was. He knew that he will one day be monarch and had a mindset based on that."

"He was more careful because he had to be as the future king, Harry, on the other hand, was able to be freer."

"He made mistakes (that many of us have made) but they were splashed across the front page."

"He never had the pressure of knowing he was going to sit on the throne one day, so he was more carefree in how he acted and more open and honest about his opinions with the press."