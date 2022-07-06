Prince Harry’s ‘vastly different lifestyle’ to Prince William blasted: report

Prince William praised for handling royal pressure ‘from a young age’ when compared to Prince Harry.
Both William and Harry grew up in the spotlight and had to face their teenage years without their mother after such a tragic accident.
This observation has been made by the deputy editor of Royal Central, Brittani Barger.
In his interview with the Daily Star, he claimed, "Both have struggled I think with the spotlight and their role, but William knew from early on what his path was. He knew that he will one day be monarch and had a mindset based on that."
"He was more careful because he had to be as the future king, Harry, on the other hand, was able to be freer."
"He made mistakes (that many of us have made) but they were splashed across the front page."
"He never had the pressure of knowing he was going to sit on the throne one day, so he was more carefree in how he acted and more open and honest about his opinions with the press."
Prince Harry ‘using’ Princess Diana’s ghost to make ‘important life decisions
Meghan Markle’s bulling probe has been put on blast being ‘useless’
Ben Affleck’s day out with his daughter
Prince Harry is currently under risk to lose ‘a chief ally’ and ‘vanish into the shadows’
Prince William and Kate Middleton also took to their official Twitter handle to share adorable photos.
Experts warn the Royal Family might regret Prince Harry, Meghan Markle snub since couple now holds ‘powerful cards’