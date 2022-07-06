Travis Scott stops concert over safety concerns months after Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott made sure to put safety first at a recent outdoor show in Brooklyn, New York

Travis Scott made sure to put safety first at a recent outdoor show in Brooklyn, New York, when the rapper was forced to stop the show to ensure safety measures were in place, reported People magazine.

As per a video shared by TMZ, the Sicko Mode rapper stopped mid-performance during his set at The Day Party: Independence Day concert in New York after concert-goers tried climbing a lighting truss.

The video showed audience members sitting on top of the lighting structure, forcing Scott to call out to them and say: “We need you all to get down.”

Another video showed Scott, 31, saying: “Hey yo, my bro, my brother, just make sure you're OK though, my brother. You hear me?”

The people sitting atop the lighting trusses then appeared to come down after Scott’s urging.

A spokesperson for the embattled rapper soon sounded off on the incident, telling The New York Post: “Travis is committed to doing his part to ensure events are as safe as possible so that fans can have fun, and he encouraged fans to listen to requests from security and climb down from the lighting structures so that everyone would be able to safely enjoy last night's performance.”

This comes months after Scott’s Astroworld festival concert ended in disaster after a deadly crowd surge left 10 dead and hundreds more injured.