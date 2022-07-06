Kate Middleton’s mum Carole channels Prince Louis with cheeky Wimbledon stunt

Kate Middleton’s mother, Carole Middleton, attended the Wimbledon event on Tuesday with her daughter and son-in-law Prince William, and reportedly stole the show from the stands much like her grandson Prince Louis did at the Queen’s Jubilee!
According to The Daily Star, the Duchess of Cambridge’s mom was seated in the Royal Box at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on day nine of Wimbledon, alongside Kate and William, and appeared to have great fun while watching the thrilling tennis match.
At one point during the game, Carole reportedly stuck her tongue out at Kate and Prince William, prompting loud laughter from the Royal Box, that also had comedian David Walliams sitting close by.
The sweet moment, reminiscent of Louis’ hilarious antics during the Queen’s Jubilee that saw him sticking his tongue out and blowing raspberries, quickly went viral on royal Twitter, with fans noting why Carole was such a hit with the royals.
As for Kate, a royal fixture at Wimbledon, the Duchess stunned crowds in a blue polka dotted dress, with a green and purple ribbon to signify her role as the royal patron of the club.
