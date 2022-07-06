Queen Elizabeth approved appointment of Nadhim Zahawi

British Queen Elizabeth II has approved the appointment of Nadhim Zahawi as finance minister after the shock resignation of Rishi Sunak.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson late Tuesday named his Iraqi-born education secretary, Nadhim Zahawi, as finance minister.
Downing Street said Queen had approved the appointment of Zahawi, who came to Britain as a child with his Kurdish family not speaking any English, before forging a lucrative business career.
The prime minister named another loyalist, Michelle Donelan, to take Zahawi´s place at the education ministry.
Following his appointment, Zahawi said the government needed to rebuild and grow the economy, and he would look at all options to do that.
