Karachi weather update: 40-50mm of rain expected in city today

KARACHI: The city is likely to receive up to 40-50mm of heavy showers today under the influence of a strong weather system that has developed over the sea.
The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) stated that a low air pressure is present in the south of Sindh which is getting moisture from the North Arabian Sea.
The weather department said that heavy rain is expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Umerkot, Mirpur Khas, and Tharparkar this morning.
It added that Karachi is expected to receive 40 to 50 mm of rain.
According to the PMD, rains are likely to continue in the city till July 9 which may cause flooding in low-lying areas.
According to a Met Office advisory issued on Tuesday, monsoon currents are penetrating in the country and may continue during the next 24-48 hours.
The monsoon currents are likely to further strengthen from the weekend, it said.
Under the influence of this weather system:
