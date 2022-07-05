Johnny Depp takes fans on a trip down memory lane with his new ship photo

Johnny Depp apparently reminded fans of his iconic role of Jack Sparrow in Pirates Of The Caribbean as he shared his stunning new photo on a cruise from Stockholm month after emerging victorious in defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The Hollywood star, in the photo, can be seen standing on a boat alongside a flag in very relaxed and calm situation after facing a spell of tough period in his life.



The actor captioned the photo: “a little lull in Stockholm… between shows JD X.”

Depp's photo reminded fans a scene of his film the Pirates Of The Caribbean in which he's seen standing on his ship as a ruler of the ocean.



The actor's fans have showered love on Depp's new amazing look shortly after he shared the picture. British model Naomi Campbell also dropped numerous heart emojis in the comment section.

Depp has buried the battle ax and seemingly moved on, but Amber Heard's latest move suggests as she won't be quiet and will soon start a sequel of their trial as her lawyers have demanded to throw out the $10.35 million verdict against her, arguing that the verdict was not supported by the evidence and that one of the jurors may not have been properly vetted by the court.