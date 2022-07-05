Cardi B celebrates ‘happy 10 month’ of baby boy Wave

American rapper Cardi B is sharing cute snaps of her baby boy Wave.

The American rapper treated fans with cute glimpses of her and Offset's son Wave, as the little one turned 10 months old recently.

Cardi B and husband Offset welcomed Wave Set, their second child together, in September 2021.

"Happy 10 month BIG WAVE," Cardi captioned the opening shot of Wave staring wide-eyed into the camera wearing a white onesie and cute blue and white knit hat.

The proud mum also included a set of other pictures of her little boy crawling and playing up to the camera in the hat but this time coupled with a pair of equally adorable blue denim jeans.



Last month, the entertainer uploaded a different carousel of photographs of her son, marveling at how rapidly her little one had developed.

"My baby growing too fast on me," she wrote on June 4.



