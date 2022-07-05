Inter Part-I Annual Examination 2022: Punjab HED reschedules BISE exams

The picture shows students attempting annual exams. — PPI/File

LAHORE: Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab Tuesday approved the proposal of the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC) to reschedule different papers of the Intermediate Part-I Annual Examination 2022 due to Eid ul Adha holidays and by-elections in 20 constituencies in Punjab.

The Punjab education authorities announced the revised schedule of papers for the Intermediate Part-I Annual Examination 2022.



The new timetable reveals that the papers scheduled to be held on July 8, 16, and 18 are now scheduled from July 27-29.

Because of the revised schedule, a number of candidates, who earlier had sufficient gaps in their papers, would suffer as now their papers would be held continuously without any break for three days from July 27 to July 29.



Here’s the revised timetable released by the BISE, Lahore:



