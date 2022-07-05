Meghan Markle’s ‘worries’ about Prince Harry post-Megxit ‘coming true’

file footage

Meghan Markle was said to be ‘worried’ about Prince Harry ‘feeling negative’ over their 2020 exit from the royal family – aka Megxit – and now a royal expert thinks her fears are coming true, reported The Daily Star.



This comes as reports suggest that Prince Harry has been feeling ‘homesick’ for the UK two years post-Megxit; the Duke of Sussex has been seen indulging in his favourite sport, polo, and fraternising with more friends in recent months.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe weighed in on the same last week in a conversation with Closer magazine, and said: “He seems homesick to me. Harry’s suddenly playing polo again and drinking with his new friends – all things he used to enjoy doing in the UK.”

“… But something doesn’t seem to sit right. Harry looks unhappy. He is living out there in self-imposed exile and Harry is a very sociable person.”

The comments seemed to harken back to a source telling OK! Magazine two years back: “He’s going through what many people would experience when they make such a massive life change – just on a much bigger level.”

“Meghan is worried that if Harry doesn’t start feeling more positive about their decision, they’ll end up regretting their life choice,” the insider had said at the time.

And now, as per Larcombe’s comments, Meghan’s fears seem to be coming true.