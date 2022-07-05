Prince William accused of copying Prince Harry: 'No orginality'

FileFootage

Prince William was recently accused of copying his younger brother Prince Harry as the Duke of Cambridge announce his return to Polo.



The Duke of Sussex recently enrolled himself in the Los Padres at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club, California where he plays alongside Argentinian polo star Nacho Figueras.

Netizens have been claiming that Prince William decided to perform at the Out—Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup on Wednesday, July 6, at the Guards Polo Club near Windsor.

One user wrote on Twitter, “Copying his younger brother then? No originality."

Another added: “He couldn’t hold it out any longer to follow in Harry’s footsteps. I wonder if this is going to be a frequent occurrence?”

However, fans were quick to come in Prince William’s defense as one user posted, “So apparently, Prince William is copying Prince Harry as it has been announced he will be playing Polo on Wednesday.

"It seems like the squad had erased the polo matches the royals did in the past for charities.”

“Prince William has been playing polo for charity every year since 2005, in 2011 he was invited at Santa Barbara polo matches, and only missed in 2020 when the tournament was cancelled due to Covid,” read another post.