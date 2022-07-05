Indian plane with over 100 passengers makes emergency landing in Karachi

A file photo of SpiceJet airctaft.

KARACHI: A Dubai-bound Indian flight made an emergency landing at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) due to a technical fault developed during the journey, according to sources.



The sources in the aviation department shared that SpiceJet flight SG-11 encountered a technical issue in Pakistan’s airspace and sought emergency landing permission at the Karachi airport.

They said that the permission was granted on humanitarian grounds at the request of an Indian pilot.

The Boeing 737 with over 100 passengers on board made the emergency landing at the JIAP but they are not allowed to offload.

The aircraft is being inspected by the engineers.