Inside Prince William, Kate Middleton's plans for Prince George's 9th birthday

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly planning to hold a private family affair to mark Prince George turning nine.

The third-in-line to the throne, born on July 22, 2013, is expected to celebrate his birthday while surrounded by his loved ones next month.

While not much about the celebration has been laid bare yet, The Mirror reported that the bash has a special link to Princess Diana.

Julia Samuel, his godmother, told the outlet, “He is amazing. He's funny and feisty and cheeky and God she [Diana] would have loved him so much. That is heartbreaking for all of them.”

Julia is also revealed to have continued Diana’s tradition. “So I do to George what she did to us which is give impossible toys which are really noisy, take a lot of making," she said.

“I come in slightly tipped by the size of the present that William then has to spend days putting together. And then put all the machinery together and it makes awful tooting noises and lights flashing and all of that. That makes me laugh and it makes George laugh,” she said.

The outlet also reported that the Duchess of Cambridge is expected to take photos of the birthday boy.