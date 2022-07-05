Piers Morgan claims being ‘bigger star’ than Tom Cruise

Piers Morgan is not shying away from making bold claims as to the journalist recently compared himself to Hollywood A-lister Tom Cruise.

Taking to Twitter, the 57-year-old television personality weighed in on his appearance in several films as he shared details about the projects.

Morgan was asked, "Have you actually been in a movie?". He replied, "I’ve been in 8 movies that have grossed $2.1bn. Tom Cruise has been in 43 movies that have grossed $10.1bn. So, pro rata, I'm a bigger movie star."

He screenshot the conversation and shared it on the micro-blogging site before captioning it, "Facts. (Film camera emoji)".

It came after Morgan made similar claims in a tweet published by SPORTbible.

"Frank Ribery: 'Personally, I think that myself and Robben at some point were better than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. But they played in El Clasico, so that worked to their advantage as the audience watched them more'."

Morgan responded: "Right. Personally I think I'm a bigger movie star than Tom Cruise but he works in Hollywood, so that plays to his advantage as the audience watches him more."