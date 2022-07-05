 
Victoria Beckham shows off her true spicy side as she graces a magazine cover

By Web Desk
July 05, 2022
Renowned fashion designer and  former Spice Girls singer has set pulses racing with her sizzling photos  for a magazine cover.

David Beckham's wife set tongues wagging as she poses for the  steamy shoot she has done in years for Vogue Australia’s July Issue which is out now.

The fashionista, 48,  is seen sizzling across the magazine pages donning black lace lingerie underneath a bold red mesh vest alongside a black lace skirt on her bottom half.

Brooklyn's mom   shows off her natural makeup, with a nude lip whilst her wavy shoulder length hair remains free and can be seen strewn across her neck.

Victoria's another black and white image from the styling session  shows a side view of the stunner wearing what looks like to be a metallic top embellished with black beads and other accessories accompanying a large statement shirt.