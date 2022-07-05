Will Amber Heard's appeal against Johnny Depp's victory achieve the desired result?

Amber Heard's attorneys have requested that the judgment against the actress in the dueling defamation case with ex-husband Johnny Depp be entirely set aside.



Depp's fans and other social media users have began to speculate about the Aquman star's latest move. They are not sure weather Heard would succeed to achieve the desired result or not.



But, some social media users think that Heard's latest move may bring more damages to her personality. While some appeared suggesting the actress to resolve the issue with her ex-husband amicably instead of indulging into another legal battle.

Heard, who was found liable on three claims of defamation in June, said in a 43-page memorandum that the jury’s verdict should tossed – and with it a more than $10m award – on the grounds that it was unsupported by evidence.



The Aquaman actress' lawyers argued that the verdict had legal reasoning problems and discrepancies in the jury selection process, according to filings obtained by Courthouse TV and reported by several media outlets.



Amber Heard’s attorneys, according to Variety, filed a motion Friday requesting that the verdict of the defamation trial be tossed. In addition to her lawyers arguing that the verdict is not supported by evidence.