Pregnant Shanina Shaik amazes fans with her new sizzling snaps

Shanina Shaik attracted massive applause from fans as she showed off her baby bump in a green outfit on Sunday.

The pregnant Australian model, 31, showed off her growing baby bump in a figure-hugging as she appeared with Venus Williams, and Stormzy at a new swanky private members' club in London.

She added a black blazer to the ensemble and boosted her height in a pair of quirky silver heels.

Shanina looked radiant as she sported a natural palette of makeup and styled her raven tresses straight.

The beauty announced she's expecting her first child with her boyfriend Matthew Adesuyan in May.

She took to Instagram and penned a poignant note to her unborn child, calling the baby 'the new love of my life as she declared she will raise them to be 'kind, caring and thoughtful'.

Meanwhile, Venus put on a very busty display in an all-black ensemble, teamed with chunky biker boots.