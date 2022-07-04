Jennifer Lopez ‘all smiles’ as she cosies up with Ben Affleck during recent LA outing: Pics

Jennifer Lopez and her beau Ben Affleck love spending time with each other and recently the couple was spotted together at the Melrose Trading Post in LA on Sunday.
According to Daily Mail, the lovebirds were very close, smiling and holding hands while walking through the weekly flea market, hosted at Fairfax High School, near Hollywood.
In the photos shared by paparazzi, JLO looked stunning in a black top which she paired it with a flowy skirt. The actress-singer accessorised her look with a large black leather bag, lightly-tinted aviator style sunglasses and hoop earrings.
Affleck, on the other hand, wore light grey trousers with matching sneakers with a white sole. The actor-producer sported a disheveled beard look as he carried a large white papers in a clear plastic cover.
Earlier, the couple were seen doing car shopping at a Rolls-Royce dealership in Beverly Hills.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Affleck is reportedly directing his upcoming Nike movie.
Kate Middleton recently opened up about experiencing ‘mom guilt’, often triggered by Princess Charlotte's sweet plea
Victoria Beckham says Harper thinks her 'Spice Girls' fashion was 'disgusting'
An industry insider speculated about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle PR strategy before upcoming podcast
Adele says it would be 'wonderful' to have more kids with Rich Paul
Prince Charles is reportedly ‘keen’ to rebuild his relationship with son Prince Harry as well as with Archie,...
David Beckham celebrates 23rd wedding anniversary with wife Victoria Beckham