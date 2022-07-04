Jennifer Lopez ‘all smiles’ as she cosies up with Ben Affleck during recent LA outing: Pics

Jennifer Lopez ‘all smiles’ as she cosies up with Ben Affleck during LA outing: Pics

Jennifer Lopez and her beau Ben Affleck love spending time with each other and recently the couple was spotted together at the Melrose Trading Post in LA on Sunday.



According to Daily Mail, the lovebirds were very close, smiling and holding hands while walking through the weekly flea market, hosted at Fairfax High School, near Hollywood.

JLO, Ben Affleck display PDA

In the photos shared by paparazzi, JLO looked stunning in a black top which she paired it with a flowy skirt. The actress-singer accessorised her look with a large black leather bag, lightly-tinted aviator style sunglasses and hoop earrings.

Affleck, on the other hand, wore light grey trousers with matching sneakers with a white sole. The actor-producer sported a disheveled beard look as he carried a large white papers in a clear plastic cover.

JLO and Ben Affleck engage in 'serious talking'

Earlier, the couple were seen doing car shopping at a Rolls-Royce dealership in Beverly Hills.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Affleck is reportedly directing his upcoming Nike movie.