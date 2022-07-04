Prince Harry issued stark warning by surgeon for his 40th birthday

file footage

Prince Harry has been warned by a top surgeon that he may be facing complete baldness by the time he turns 40 in two years, reported The Daily Star.

Talking about the Duke of Sussex’s rapidly receding hairline just months after Harry himself acknowledged it at the Invictus Games, Dr Manish Mittal said: “At the speed it’s receding, it is likely that Harry will be completely bald in two years.”

“Certainly, by the time he’s 40,” Mittal added, referencing the fact that both Prince Harry’s brother, Prince William, and father, Prince Charles, have balding heads.

Interestingly, Prince Harry took a jibe at his own receding hairline at this year’s Invictus Games in the Netherlands while talking to Dutch athlete Bart van der Burg.

During the brief chat, Harry joked that he was ‘doomed’ to go bald.



