Kate Middleton reveals mom guilt and Charlotte’s heartbreaking plea: Details

file footage

Kate Middleton recently opened up about experiencing ‘mom guilt’ sometimes as a mother of three with Prince William; the couple share Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte.



During her chat with Giovanna Fletcher on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, the Duchess of Cambridge not only touched on ‘mom guilt’ but also the heartbreaking words she sometimes hears from her kids, especially Princess Charlotte, that triggers it.

According to Kate, she ‘absolutely’ feels guilt sometimes, and “Anyone who doesn’t as a mother is actually lying.”

Kate then shared the sweet words that Princess Charlotte often says when she can’t take her kids to school herself; “Mummy how could you possibly not be dropping us off?”

The Duchess further added: “It’s a constant challenge: you hear it time after time from mums, who aren’t necessarily working and aren’t pulled in the directions of having to juggle work life and family life.”

Kate also added that she often finds herself “questioning her decisions and judgements” and that it started for her from the moment she had a baby.