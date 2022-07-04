Meghan Markle’s '£45k lifestyle costs' laid bare

Meghan Markle’s estimated expense on health and wellness has been laid bare as the Duchess of Sussex spends a hefty amount of £45,127 on lifestyle.

As reported by Hello, the Suits alum has a well-planned well-being routine including a healthy diet, vitamins and Megaforma vitamins.

In her now-defunct blog The Tig wrote, Meghan wrote “I was born and raised in Los Angeles, a California girl who lives by the ethos that most things can be cured with either yoga, the beach or a few avocados."

During her conversation with Women’s Health, the Duchess said that in a couple of classes, costing $1,020 (£745) for 12 private sessions, “your body changes immediately".

Meghan is also reportedly attending Heartcore classes at £30 per session or £2,340 per year.

As per her blog, she is also a fan of yoga and has a studio installed at Frogmore Cottage.

Her diet includes magnesium, B-12 drops and ashwagandha, reported The Chalkboard while it was also reported that the magnesium cost £11.95 for 90 tablets, the B-12 is £18.99 for 60 servings and the ashwagandha is £9.98 for 30 pills.

Meghan also prefers green juice over a coffee in the afternoon. “It’s easy to fall into the trap of rushing for a coffee when you hit that 4 pm slump,” she told Today.

“I blend some apple, kale, spinach, lemon, and ginger in my Vitamix in the morning, and I always find that sipping on that is a much better boost than a cup of espresso.”

She also goes to Glow Bar’s infrared sauna costing £45 for 45 minutes while a weekly session over a year would cost £2,340.

As per Hello’s estimation, Meghan’s health and wellbeing routine cost £45,127.