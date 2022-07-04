Meghan Markle accused of 'dragging' Prince Harry 'around like a performing seal'

Meghan Markle is under fire for allegedly 'keeping' Prince Harry as 'nothing more than a performing seal' at public events.

This accusation has been issued by royal biographer and author Ingrid Seward following the launch of her book titled, Prince Philip Revealed.

In it, she accused Meghan Markle of "He’s obsessed. He's being dragged around like a royal performing seal."

"And Meghan has got to hang on to Harry because he’s her entrée – what is she otherwise, but a starlet?"

Before concluding she also took a swipe at Prince Harry's red head of hair and admitted that he "lives up to the redhead image of a hothead."