Johnny Depp gets new tattoo on his wrist month after winning case against Amber Heard

Hollywood star Johnny Depp has added another tattoo on his body a month after winning defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.



Depp's new tattoo meaning has been explained as the actor got a broken arrow tattoo on his wrist.

The tattoo was designed by Oslo's Attitude Tattoo Studio artists Aleksander Stubberud Aas, Jonathan Herrera, and Tomas Kidane, According to Norwegian website VG.

The process reportedly took six hours to complete. It noted that Depp's tattoo signifies "a new start and new hope" after "burying the battle ax."

The actor's first tattoo, the words 'Cherokee Tribe,' which he got when he was 17 years old, is located on the upper right arm. His great-grandmother was a Cherokee, therefore the tattoo was created to honour his Native American roots.



Johnny Depp has a heart tattooed on his left arm that reads Betty Sue, the name of his mother, who passed away on May 20, 2016, after a protracted illness. But the tattoo was done in 1988, a long time before her passing. He also has Lily-Rose Depp, his first daughter, tattoo on his chest.

The Pirates of The Caribbean star, 59 took to his social media accounts on Saturday to share a clip, showing him getting a new tattoo on his arm.