Drake stuns fans with surprise performance during Backstreet Boys Show

Drake left fans surprised with his surprise performance during the Backstreet Boys show on Saturday evening.



During the concert stop in the rapper's hometown of Toronto, Canada, the God’s Plan song-maker joined the band on stage to perform their iconic song I Want It That Way.

After the Backstreet Boys brought Drake — who they called the band's "sixth member" — out on stage, the star told the audience why the group's song is so special to him.

"At 13 years old, I had a bar mitzvah, and at my bar mitzvah, for the first time in my life, this girl I was in love with came up to me while one of the greatest songs in the world was playing, and she asked me if I would dance with her," he said, as seen in video footage shared online by a fan in attendance.

"It was the first time I ever felt acknowledged, and it was the first time I ever felt like, you know, I had a shot at being cool."

Drake then playfully teased, "If she can see me now, you know what I'm talking about?" before he and the boy band began to sing the classic tune.

The Backstreet Boys' DNA World Tour originally began in 2019 but had to stop halfway through because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The boyband, which consists of members Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, and Kevin Richardson, restarted their tour in February 2022 with four shows in Las Vegas.