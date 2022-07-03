Meghan Markle, Harry ‘warned’ against Oprah Winfrey 2.0: ‘It’s over for them’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been ‘warned’ that they will ‘never win’ against the Royal Family if they choose to sit down for another tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, reported Express UK.
The warning came from royal commentator Dylan Howard on The Morning Show recently, during which he said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may not survive another icy confrontation with the royal family.
Commenting on whether Meghan and Harry can return on Oprah, Dylan said: “I don't know, I think they may do.”
He then added: “I think it's going to be damaging to the royal institution but I think one thing is certain - the Firm wins, they're not going to win. It's over for them.”
Prince Harry and Meghan famously put the British royal family on blast during their last chat with Oprah in 2021, in which they levelled racism allegations against the family, as well as said that the firm drove Meghan to severe mental health issues.
David Beckham shares stunning clip of her daughter Harper skillfully zooming around on rollerblades
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, opened up about being 'scrutinised' for Prince Charles affair in 'Vogue' latest issue
Prince George is reportedly in line to claim a bizarre royal record with a special gene he gets from William and Kate
A royal expert says the Royal Family may be 'panicking' after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted visiting...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle choosing to ride solo at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee ‘raised eyebrows’
Meghan Markle might release a tell-all book after the Palace decided to not publish the ‘bullying’ probe