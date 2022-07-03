Meghan Markle, Harry ‘warned’ against Oprah Winfrey 2.0: ‘It’s over for them’

file footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been ‘warned’ that they will ‘never win’ against the Royal Family if they choose to sit down for another tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, reported Express UK.



The warning came from royal commentator Dylan Howard on The Morning Show recently, during which he said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may not survive another icy confrontation with the royal family.

Commenting on whether Meghan and Harry can return on Oprah, Dylan said: “I don't know, I think they may do.”

He then added: “I think it's going to be damaging to the royal institution but I think one thing is certain - the Firm wins, they're not going to win. It's over for them.”

Prince Harry and Meghan famously put the British royal family on blast during their last chat with Oprah in 2021, in which they levelled racism allegations against the family, as well as said that the firm drove Meghan to severe mental health issues.