Kate Middleton broke royal protocol with viral Roger Federer kiss: Throwback

file footage

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, stunned royal fans all the way back in 2017 when she planted three kisses on tennis ace and good friend Roger Federer at Wimbledon, Express UK reported in a major throwback moment.



Wimbledon 2022 returned to full capacity in three years after the COVID-19 pandemic, and while Federer was notably missing from the tennis event, royal fans took the moment to reminisce on his 2017 win against Marin Cilic.

The moment instantly went viral at the time after Kate Middleton, who is understood to be good friends with the Grand Slam legend, not only cheered Federer on, but also gave him three demure kisses after his win.

Prince William, Kate’s husband, was also present at the event which marked a historic win for Federer.

Wimbledon also shared the moment on Twitter at the time, saying: “Hugs, kisses and handshakes from royalty and the family for the #Wimbledon champion.”

As per Express UK, the three kisses meant that Kate broke British royal protocol, which dictates that one or two kisses are enough. However, she reportedly followed Swiss tradition of three kisses, as Federer belongs to Switzerland.



