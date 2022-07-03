Karachi weather: It may still rain today evening, says Met Dept

A youth enjoys splashing about in the rain in this AFP file photo by Asif Hassan.

KARACHI: Despite a disappointing past couple of days for the city, when people eagerly awaited the first spell of monsoon rain but it never arrived, there is good news for citizens.



There are still chances Karachi may get light intermittent rain today evening and night, Pakistan Meteorologist Department (PMD) Chief Meteorologist Dr Sardar Sarfaraz said on Sunday morning.



Dr Sarfaraz said that the intensity of the weather system is declining, with a portion of it having moved deeper into the sea, while the rest is in the neighbouring Indian state of Rajasthan.

However, there are chances it may intermittently drizzle on Monday and rain heavily on Tuesday and Wednesday..



The first spell is likely to cause rains till July 6, he added.



According to the Met Office, the weather will remain partly cloudy and humid in the next 24 hours.

In the early morning hours, the minimum temperature recorded was 29.5 degrees centigrade and the maximum temperature today is expected to range between 32 and 34 degrees.

The humidity at the time of this report is 75% with winds blowing in from the west at 14km per hour.





