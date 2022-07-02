Tom Cruise’s girlfriend Hayley Atwell dumps him for ‘vegetarian pagan’

Tom Cruise’s on and off romance with Hayley Atwell has come to an end after she reportedly dumped him for a music composer Ned Wolfgang Kelly.

The Captain America actor was spotted with Kelly at Disneyland in California as per The Sun after she parted ways with the Top Gun: Maverick star.

“Hayley’s happiness is written on her face right now,” an insider spilled to the outlet. “They get on like a house on fire and make a very handsome couple.”

Atwell’s new love interest describes himself as a “sober, vegetarian pagan” and according to his Instagram bio, he “doesn't eat animals” and that he has been “alcohol & drug free for over a decade.”

Atwell has produced commercial music for big brands such as Bud Light and Samsung and directs low-budget movie and also tried his hand at acting according to the publication.

Hayley Atwell with Ned Wolfgang Kelly (Instagram)

Atwell and Cruise started dating in 2020 after they met on sets of Mission: Impossible sequel. They ended their relationship last year only to reconcile last month.

Meanwhile, Cruise was spotted with a mystery woman as he attended Adele’s concert Hyde Park in London on Friday.