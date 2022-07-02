Prince Harry extends olive branch to Prince William on Diana’s birthday?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry got emotional as he mentioned his estranged brother Prince William in his speech to pay tribute to their late mother Princess Diana on her 61st birthday.
Archie and Lilibet father spoke to the recipients of Diana Awards over video chat on Friday.
In his emotional speech Prince Harry paid a touching tribute to Princess Diana.
In the video message, the Duke of Sussex also mentioned his brother, seemingly extending an olive branch to Prince William.
He says, “There isn't a day during the past two-and-a-half decades where I haven't thought about the mark she left, not only on me and my brother, but on all of our lives."
Harry went on to say Lilibet, Archie remind him about Diana ‘every single day’
“I see my mum’s legacy when I look at my own children every single day.”
Prince William also paid a touching tribute to his mother in an emotional letter to the Diana Award recipients.
