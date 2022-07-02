Kim Kardashian lashes out at Jenna Bush on criticism over daughter’s birthday

Kim Kardashian bashed Jenna Bush Hager's recent criticism over the lavish birthday celebration of her daughter North West.

Bush previously slammed the Skims founder for throwing an extravagant bash for her 9-year-old girl, calling it an “over the top” party on Today show.

An insider spilled to Radar that Kardashian has "made it clear" she won't be doing any favours to "two faced" Bush ever again.

Bush was flattering Kardashian when she appeared on the show a few weeks back but now she's going behind the beauty icon, the insider said.

“Kim was scheduled to appear on the show hosted by Hoda and Savannah, but when Jenna’s team begged her to stick around and do an interview on the ratings-troubled 10 AM hour, Kim did it as a favour,” the source told the outlet.

“Now Jenna has the nerve to go after Kim’s daughter! Kim has made it perfectly clear that she will never be doing that for two-faced Jenna again even if her dad was the ex-President,” the insider added.

The source said that the incident would have never occurred if Hoda Kotb was hosting the show and Michelle Buteau was not made to fill in for her.

“North weekend celebration was extravagant upon extravagant, but would be open to doing a low-budget version,” Buteau had said agreeing with Bush’s remarks on the talk show.

“This would never have happened if Hoda was there. She keeps Jenna’s (expletive) side in check,” the insider noted. “Jenna’s people are already trying to blame Michelle, but the tape exists. It is clear who said what.”