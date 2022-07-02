Johnny Depp co-star speaks out about his role as Jack Sparrow in next ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’

Johnny Depp Pirates of the Caribbean co-star and his friend of 20 years Greg Ellis has opened up about the actor following his defamation trial against former wife Amber Heard.
Speaking to the Fox News, Greg shared about his friendship with Depp and his views on Amber Heard-Johnny Depp verdict.
The actor, 54 also spoke in length about Johnny Depp appearing in another Pirates of the Caribbean film as Jack Sparrow.
About Depp-Heard trial, Grey said he was ‘elated, relieved and very emotional’ after the verdict was announced.
About the friendship, Depp co-star said they have known each other for 20 years after they first met for a table read of the Pirates of the Caribbean.
Speaking about a potential Pirates of the Caribbean film and Depp’s absence, Greg Ellis said there is ‘no Pirates of the Caribbean without Jack Sparrow.’
