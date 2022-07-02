Prince William’s emotional letter on Princess Diana’s 61th birthday

Duke of Cambridge Prince William has marked his late mother Princess Diana’s 61th birthday with a heartfelt tribute.



In a moving letter to the recipients of this year’s Diana Award, the future king said, “Congratulations on receiving The Diana Award today! You are part of an inspirational generation of young people who are changing the world through your actions, and I hugely admire your efforts."

Prince William further wrote in the letter, which was written on official Kensington Palace stationery carrying his initial ‘W’.

The Duke continued, "You truly are the personification of my mother's legacy and I know she would be so proud of you all. I believe there's no better way to celebrate her life and work than through recognising incredible people who dedicate so much time and effort to helping those around them."

The Diana Award is the only charity that carries the name of Prince William and Harry’s mother.

According to People, both Prince Harry and William support the Diana Award.

The 1st July marks the birthday of late Princess Diana, who would have been 61 today.