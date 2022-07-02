Prince Harry hits out at ‘world consumed by conflict’ at The Diana Awards

Prince Harry weighed in on the challenges faced by the youth during his speech at The Diana Awards, held to pay a tribute to the late Princess of Wales on the occasion of her birthday.
During his virtual message, the Duke of Sussex encouraged the young people to create positive change as they can make the world better.
“We know that our young people face unique challenges to their mental health and wellbeing, increasing social and economic barriers, and a world consumed by disagreement, conflict and anger,” he said.
“But we need to listen to you and we need to empower you because you are our only way out of the mess,” he added.
The Duke told the young people that by bringing change in the world, they could keep Diana’s voice ‘alive’.
Lauding around 180 youngsters’ efforts from around the globe, Prince Harry called them the ‘personification; of his mother’s ‘legacy’.
