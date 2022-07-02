 
close
Saturday July 02, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Meghan Markel's political ambitions come under discussion after latest interview

Meghan Markel's political ambitions come under discussion after latest interview

By Web Desk
July 02, 2022
Meghan Markels political ambitions come under discussion after latest interview

Meghan Markle's political ambitions have come under discussion after the Duchess of Sussex opened up about US Supreme Court's ruling on abortion .

Pro-monarchy  experts think that the former actress is interesting in running for the US president and her latest interview is part of her efforts for clout.

"We'll be going to DC together soon,Meghan Markle hints at political  ambitions in interview with activist Gloria Steinem over Roe v Wade abortion ruling - and describes 'feminist' Prince Harry's rage at decision as 'guttural," wrote a social media  while commenting on  statement.

Social media websites are flooded with critical posts targeting Meghan Markle after her interview.

Taking a dig at  the couple, another user said "the US Supreme Court makes a ruling and Harry rages."