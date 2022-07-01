Elizabeth Olsen reveals she hasn’t watched ‘Doctor Strange 2’: Here is the actual reason

Elizabeth Olsen is making a shocking revelation about her latest Marvel blockbuster Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness



In her new interview with Jimmy Fallon, the actress revealed that she had missed her chance to watch the super hit movie as the host congratulated her on the grand success of the film.

Directed by Sam Raimi, the film was unlike any other Marvel production and ended up stealing millions of hearts as it nearly reached a box office grand total of USD 1 billion.

On being told the glaring profit of the film, Olsen remarked, "That’s a wild number. I don’t know what to equate it to." While she disclosed that she still hadn't watched the film, Fallon asked her if she was one of those actors who avoided their own performances.

To which Olsen replied, "I wish. No, I’m not one of those. I’m like one of those people who wants to study something so I can figure out how to make it better," per ET Canada.

She then mentioned how during the premiere of the film she had a terrible cold and added, "I didn’t want to sit through it."

The actress explained how things turned out after, "And so I asked them to send a copy so I could watch it, and it had my name on it, it had the time that I was watching it, and I didn’t want to watch it like that." Fallon elaborated that Olsen was referring to the watermarks studios plaster to prevent illegal sales. At the time, Olsen quipped, "Could you imagine if I did do that?"

As for her return as Scarlet Witch, Olsen confessed, "They don’t tell me anything about my fate," and added, "I should come back."