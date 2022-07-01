Hugh Jackman lauds Austin Butler’s performance in Elvis movie: Watch

Hugh Jackman recently hailed Austin Butler for his amazing performance in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis movie on social media.



The X-Men star took to his Instagram and gushed over the movie after watching in theatre with his wife Deborra-Lee Furness in New York on Tuesday.

In a clip, the Greatest Showman actor stated, “You have done it again, Elvis is incredible,” while tagging the director’s name in the caption.

“Everyone went crazy. The music, the visuals, the acting, the production design – everything about is just so beautifully done. It is just so much fun and I highly, highly recommend you all go out to see it,” asserted the 53-year-old.

Jackman also praised Butler for justifying his role as a legendary musician.

“Austin crushes, you crush it as Elvis. You did an amazing job,” remarked the Australia actor.

He continued, “Tom Hanks – you're always incredible, but as Colonel Tom Parker, you're just astonishing. We just absolutely loved it.”

Jackman ended the brief video and complimented the Luhrmann and his wife, Catherine Miller, saying, "Baz and CM, you're just one of the greatest teams out there.”

“I'm thrilled, thrilled, thrilled you are making movies because this one is special,” he concluded.

Watch here:



