Anne Hathaway condemns Roe v Wade ruling to mark The Devil Wears Prada’s 16th anniversary

Anne Hathaway recently marked the 16th anniversary of her popular movie The Devil Wears Prada by sharing a heartfelt message in the wake of Roe v Wade ruling.

On Thursday, the Princess Diaries star turned to Instagram and posted a slew of photo still from her movie featuring Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt from the leading cast.

In the caption, Hathaway first gave a shout out to her “amazing designer” for the gorgeous outfits in the movie.

“Happy Anniversary to #TheDevilWearsPrada, with special love to the amazing @patriciafield! She put us in the most incredible, iconic and joyful costumes which somehow keep serving 16 years later. That’s magic,” wrote the 39-year-old.

The actress also slammed the US Supreme Court landmark decision to end the women’s constitutional right to abortion.

“Looking back on photos of this beloved film that shaped the lives and careers of so many—mine included—I am struck by the fact that the young female characters in this movie built their lives and careers in a country that honored their right to have choice over their own reproductive health,” she stated.

Adding to this, the Oscar winner remarked, “See you in the fight.”

See here:



