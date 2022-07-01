Meghan Markle branded ‘delusional’ for allegedly planning US presidency bid

file footage

Meghan Markle was branded ‘delusional’ by commentator Dan Wootton who believes that the Duchess of Sussex is planning to run for US Presidency soon.

Wootton took to Mail Online to share his views on Meghan speaking out about the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in a new interview with Vogue.

As per Wootton, a former close aide of Meghan reportedly shared in 2019: “I am now convinced there is something bigger going on here – an eventual plan that involves running for office in America.”

The aide reportedly further said: “She is obsessed with US politics. I think the Royal Family now is just a stepping stone to something she considers far more important and attractive.”

Wootton then claimed that two different events in the last week could be ‘a part of Meghan’s journey to achieving her ultimate goal of entering the White House’, including the Vogue interview with Gloria Steinem mentioned above.

He also stated: “What’s bigger than being a princess in the British Royal Family? Becoming the first female President of the United States, of course!”

“I concede such delusions of grandeur are very unlikely to result in the most self-obsessed woman in Hollywood (and that’s saying something) becoming leader of the free world, but that doesn’t mean Meghan isn’t going to do everything to try and make it there,” Wootton added.