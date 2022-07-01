Shakira beams with joy while surfing with son amid custody battle with Gerard Pique

File Footage

Shakira enjoyed surfing with her son and a mystery guy amid custody battle of her children with Gerard Pique.

The Waka Waka singer seemed to have a great time with one of her kids while she showed off her surfing skills.



The 45-year-old singer flaunted her figure in a red and blue wetsuit as she left her honey blonde tresses open.

Shakira had her gorgeous smile on as she was accompanied with a male friend, whose identity is still unknown.



The singer and the football player parted ways earlier this month when Shakira issued a statement announcing the shocking news.

"We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the statement read. “For the wellbeing of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy."

The two currently battle for their kids, Sasha and Milan’s custody as Shakira wants to take them to Miami while Pique insists they don’t leave Barcelona.



