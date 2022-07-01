Shailene Woodley shares glimpse of her life after Aaron Rodgers split

Shailene Woodley opens up about her life after she broke up with fiancé Aaron Rodgers.
Taking to Instagram, the Divergent star talked about how "nurtured" her “head and heart” feels in the month of June.
“To the month of June: Putting macro whack world events aside for a minute, on a micro level, you nurtured this woman’s head + heart,” Woodley captioned a refreshing photo of herself.
“You gave me oxygen in the form of friends, babies, trees, magic, DANCING, animals, salt, sun, deep conversations, six packs from laughing, availability in the form of tears, PLAY, sunrises, hallway tag, goofiness, spontaneity, pita bread (so much pita!), hellos and goodbyes,” she penned.
Woodley went on share with her 4.8 million followers that a “beautiful wise Italian” in New York told her that June would be the “best month” ever.
“He was not wrong,” she added. “(No shame shoutout: his name is dante sabatino + if you go to his website you may be stoked). (www.tarotbydante.com).”
“God i’m grateful!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” expressed Woodley as she concluded her post.
Woodley started dating Rodgers in 2021 and the couple announced their engagement shortly after. However, they parted ways a year later in 2022.
