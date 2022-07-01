Meghan Markle’s political career gets backing from Loraine Kelly

Journalist Loraine Kelly has voiced out her support for Meghan Markle if she ever decides to foray into politics

Journalist Loraine Kelly has voiced out her support for Meghan Markle if she ever decides to foray into politics, saying that the Duchess of Sussex could ‘make a real difference’.

Kelly’s support came after Markle shared her thoughts on the US Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade in a new interview with Vogue alongside Gloria Steinem and Jessica Yellin.

Speaking on Markle’s interview, Kelly told Russell Myers on ITV: “This is where I really think she comes into her own, and it raises that whole speculation of whether she’s going to go into politics.”

To this, Myers replied saying: “Absolutely. That’s been said for quite a while now, because Prince Harry and Meghan have moved over to the United States. They’ve got their financial freedom, they’ve got their essential freedom from the royal family, so they can speak on political issues.”

He added: “Meghan has said we might be in Washington very soon, so does she have political ambitions? I do think she does. She’s certainly rubbing shoulders with the right people and making the right noises, so sometimes it might not seem so ludicrous that she might stand for office.”

Kelly then chimed in: “I don’t think it’s ludicrous at all. I think she’s got things to say and she’s got an astonishing platform and she could make a real difference.”

As for the Duchess of Sussex, she told Vogue: They may target women, but the consequences impact all of us. My husband and I talked about that a lot over the past few days. He’s a feminist too.”