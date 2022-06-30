Meghan Markle slammed for diving into politics after her Roe v Wade interview

Meghan Markle's recent comments on the overturning of the Roe v Wade in the US is being criticized.

The American Republic politicians rallied against Markle after the Duchess of Sussex hinted at her possible visit to Washington D.C. for demonstrations.

According to Daily Mail, republican Lisa McClain said, “This is just another attempt from the ex-royals to insert their British drama in American politics.

“I don’t think anyone on this side of the pond cares for Meghan Markle’s opinion on killing babies. However, I think her running for President would be a great episode for The Crown.”

Buddy Carter added: “I think Americans made it pretty clear in 1776 that they don’t want members of the British Royal Family making decisions for them.”

During her conversation with Vogue alongside Gloria Steinem, Markle urged US citizens to vote in November midterms as she urged men to be ‘more vocal’ with their anger at the Supreme Court’s ruling.