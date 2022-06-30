Hamza's election as CM: PTI wins case against PML-N

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz. -File photo

LAHORE: In a major setback to PML-N's government in Punjab, the Lahore High Court (LHC) Thursday accepted the appeals of PTI filed against the election of Hamza Shabaz as chief minister.

A larger bench of the LHC— headed by Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan — comprised Justice Shahid Jamil, Justice Shehram Sarwar, Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi and Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh issued the verdict today with 4-1.



Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi dissented with his fellow judges.

