Australia vs Sri Lanka: Grandstand collapses in Galle amid heavy rain

A makeshift grandstand covering the small seating area at the Galle International Stadium collapsed due to heavy showers and strong winds on the second day of the first Test between Sri Lanka and Australia, causing further delay in the start of the play between the two teams.
The city received heavy rain around 1.5 hours before the scheduled first ball on day two of the first Test. Strong winds also started blowing off the coastline, The Guardian reported.
Meanwhile, the ground staff managed to cover the entire ground, however, the metal sheets secured by ropes covering the small concreted seating area on the eastern side of the ground blew off and the grandstand caved in, said the publication.
Fortunately, nobody was hurt in the incident as there was no spectator in the stand at that time.
Tyres are used to keep some sections of tarpaulin down on the ground, however other pieces covering the outfield have been blown away.
Australia face a crucial first hour after going to stumps at 98-3 in reply to Sri Lanka’s 212.
Only bad weather can prevent a result in the match with 13 wickets falling on day one and a three-day Test is predicted due to the pitch conditions.
Shehroze Kashif says his father does not have enough funds to support his passion
US artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez, who fainted in her solo routine, was omitted from the team event on Friday at the...
"We have requested a meeting with and if he meets us, we will tell him about our work," says PCB chairman
Rashid will miss six games against India from July 7 to 17
The Cook Cup honours the British explorer James Cook, who sailed the Endeavour into Sydney´s Botany Bay on April 29,...
“Definitely your support will be very important and any contribution will be very important for us in this great...