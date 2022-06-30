Australia vs Sri Lanka: Grandstand collapses in Galle amid heavy rain

Stand seen heads bowed on the ground after strong gusts of wind blew it away.

A makeshift grandstand covering the small seating area at the Galle International Stadium collapsed due to heavy showers and strong winds on the second day of the first Test between Sri Lanka and Australia, causing further delay in the start of the play between the two teams.

The city received heavy rain around 1.5 hours before the scheduled first ball on day two of the first Test. Strong winds also started blowing off the coastline, The Guardian reported.



Meanwhile, the ground staff managed to cover the entire ground, however, the metal sheets secured by ropes covering the small concreted seating area on the eastern side of the ground blew off and the grandstand caved in, said the publication.

Picture Sri Lankan media

Fortunately, nobody was hurt in the incident as there was no spectator in the stand at that time.

Tyres are used to keep some sections of tarpaulin down on the ground, however other pieces covering the outfield have been blown away.

Australia face a crucial first hour after going to stumps at 98-3 in reply to Sri Lanka’s 212.

Only bad weather can prevent a result in the match with 13 wickets falling on day one and a three-day Test is predicted due to the pitch conditions.