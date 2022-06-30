Asif Zardari to build new house in Lahore’s Gulberg

Asif Ali Zardari purchases two bungalows in Lahore's Gulbarg. Photo: AFP

LAHORE: PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has bought two bungalows measuring 14 kanal in Gulberg — posh area of Lahore, it emerged on Saturday.

Sources privy to the matter said that talks are underway to purchase another six kanal bungalow situated in front of Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s house near Gaddafi Stadium. Zardari wants to buy the bungalow for residential purposes, the sources added.

Meanwhile, the Bilawal House in Bahria Town will be converted into a farmhouse.

PPP Punjab Chapter President Abdul Rehman Chan said that it will be convenient for the party workers to approach Zardari in Gulberg as compared to meet him in Bahria Town.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PPP is optimistic about its revival in Punjab and Asif Ali Zardari had been announcing that he would make the province stronghold of the party.