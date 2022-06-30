Royal family hit by ‘challenging’ post-pandemic credit crunch as expenditure soars

Britain’s royal family has been hit by a ‘challenging’ post-pandemic credit crunch as Buckingham Palace’s expenditure continued to rise.
According to the details provided by the monarch’s Keeper of the Privy Purse, Sir Michael Stevens, yesterday, around £102.4 million were spent last year which marks a rise of 17 per cent from the previous year.
Most of the expenditure amount was spent on the major ten-year programme of the ongoing renovation of Buckingham Palace.
It was reported that around £54.6 million - a 41 per cent increase in spending, was siphoned off by the renovations alone.
The Sovereign Grant Report also showed a spike in the travel costs of the royal family from £1.3m to £4.5m after the in-person royal visits resumed after the pandemic.
Royal finances expert Norman Baker stated, “The Government should have a complete rethink of how taxpayers’ money is allocated to the Royal Family.
“We have no say in how the royals choose to use private jets or helicopters, which are all paid for out of the public purse, and while ordinary people are struggling it isn’t right.”
Dakota Johnson went viral on social media during Depp vs Heard defamation trial due to an old clip
Zendaya speaks on new status and its challenges in a latest interview
Prince Andrew reportedly felt ‘at home’ on convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s notorious ‘Paedo Island’
Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader have called it quits after being together for two years
Lauren Conrad opens up about her ectopic pregnancy on Instagram
Meghan Markle is reportedly ‘just getting started’ with her foray into showbiz alongside husband Prince Harry